Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stands on the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo. Lamar Jackson was not practicing with the Baltimore Ravens at the start of their first practice of training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Baltimore's first practice of training camp.

Coach John Harbaugh announced Jackson's positive test after practice Wednesday and said running back Gus Edwards also tested positive. He would not go into much more detail about either case.

“It's just part of the deal. It's just the way the world is right now,” Harbaugh said. “We have 90% vaccinated, and I think we're going to go above that, too, real soon here. So we're in really great shape with the vaccinations.”

Jackson missed one game last season, in Week 12, when he also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Jackson, who won MVP honors in 2019, is entering his fourth season with Baltimore. He threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He's also rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.

Baltimore won a playoff game with Jackson for the first time last season, but the Ravens were then eliminated at Buffalo.

Edwards signed a contract extension through 2023 this offseason. He ran for 723 yards last season, helping the Ravens rank first in the NFL in rushing for a second consecutive year.

