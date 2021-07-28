Report: Luke Glendening leaving Red Wings, signing with Dallas Stars

Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Luke Glendening is leaving the Detroit Red Wings, according reports Wednesday as NHL free agency opens.

Glendening, 32, became an unrestricted free agent at the of the 2020-21 season and is signing a two-year contract with the Dallas Stars.

Hearing Luke Glendening will be joining the Dallas Stars on a two-year deal at $1.5 million AAV. #GoStars@DFOHockey @Sportsnet — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 28, 2021

Glendening is known as a grinding center with stellar faceoff abilities. He boasted a 60.9 faceoff percentage this past season with Detroit. He also potted 6 goals and 9 assists through 54 games.

Undrafted and signed as a free agent out of the University of Michigan, Glendening first joined the Red Wings organization in 2012. He started in the ECHL with the Toledo Walley, worked his way into the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins lineup, then Detroit’s in 2013. He has been a consistent two-way forward for the Red Wings since.

One can also describe Glendening as a fan favorite in Detroit known for his fearless penalty killing and commitment to ragging the puck. He is a Michigan native to boot.

There was belief the past couple of seasons that the Red Wings had been trying to flip Glendening at the trade deadline. Instead he is leaving in free agency.

NHL free agency opened at noon Wednesday, July 28.