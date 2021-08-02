NBA Free Agency: Detroit Pistons rumor mill (live updates)

Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) shoots a three-point basket against Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) in the first half during Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

DETROIT – We’re tracking the latest Detroit Pistons rumors as the 2021 NBA Free Agency period begins on Aug. 2.

The negotiating period for NBA free agents begins on Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m., and teams are allowed to officially sign players at the end of the week.

The Pistons will have some cap space to play with, but the Knicks and Spurs lead the league in cap space heading into the free agency period, according to Spotrac.

The Pistons have already made some moves, extending qualifying offers to Hamidou Diallo, Saben Lee and Frank Jackson, making them restricted free agents. The Pistons also waived Cory Joseph, Deividas Sirvydis, Tyler Cook, and Zhaire Smith and traded Mason Plumlee to the Hornets. They also, of course, just added four draft picks, including the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Cade Cunningham.

We’ll keep this article updated with any Pistons rumors. You can track Pistons news and other NBA news in the live updates blog below.

Ad

Track latest NBA, Pistons rumors below: