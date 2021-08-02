Report: Pistons to sign Kelly Olynyk to 3-year deal

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons are reportedly signing forward Kelly Olynyk to a three-year deal, according to ESPN.

Free agent Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a three-year, $37M deal with the Detroit Pistons, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Olynyk averaged 19 points and 8 rebounds with the Rockets last season, shooting nearly 40% from the three-point line.

The negotiating period for NBA free agents started on Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m., and teams are allowed to officially sign players at the end of the week.

The Pistons will have some cap space to play with, but the Knicks and Spurs lead the league in cap space heading into the free agency period, according to Spotrac.

The Pistons have already made some moves, extending qualifying offers to Hamidou Diallo, Saben Lee and Frank Jackson, making them restricted free agents. The Pistons also waived Cory Joseph, Deividas Sirvydis, Tyler Cook, and Zhaire Smith and traded Mason Plumlee to the Hornets. They also, of course, just added four draft picks, including the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Cade Cunningham.

Ad

Track latest NBA, Pistons rumors below: