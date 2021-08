Allyson Felix, of United States races in a women's 400-meter heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Jamaica’s Stephenie Ann McPherson ran a personal-best 49.34 to win the third semi of the women’s 400m, finishing as the round’s top qualifier into the final; Allyson Felix took second in a season-best 49.89, advancing.