2021-22 single-game Red Wings tickets on sale now

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 23: View of Little Caesars Arena during the National Anthem prior to a game between the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings on February 23, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 Detroit Red Wings season are now on sale.

Tickets to Red Wings home games at Little Caesars Arena can be purchased here. Fans were prohibited from the arena for much of the 2020-21 season. A limited capacity was allowed by the end of the season.

The NHL is planning for a 2021-22 season with a full 82-game schedule and fully vaccinated players returning to pre-COVID-19 conditions.

The Red Wings will return to competing in the Atlantic Division with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit is scheduled to open the season Oct. 14 at home against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here is the 2021-22 preseason schedule:

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks @ United Center

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Buffalo Sabres @ Little Caesars Arena

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets @ Little Caesars Arena

1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins @ PPG Paints Arena

7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks @ Little Caesars Arena

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets @ Nationwide Arena

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins @ Little Caesars Arena

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. Buffalo Sabres @ KeyBank Center

Here is the regular season schedule: