Detroit Tigers announce 3 roster moves: Eric Haase returns, bullpen pitcher swap

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13) is congratulated by Miguel Cabrera after hitting a grand slam off Minnesota Twins pitcher Hansel Robles during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Tigers won 6-5 in 11 innings.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced three roster moves ahead of Friday’s game, including the return of catcher Eric Haase and a swap of bullpen arms.

Haase, who is tied for the team lead with 19 home runs, has been out since Aug. 14 with an abdominal strain. Dustin Garneau and Grayson Greiner filled in during his absence, leaving a major hole in the lineup.

Haase is batting fifth and starting at catcher for Friday night’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Tigers also made two bullpen moves. They called up right-handed pitcher Jason Foley from Triple-A Toledo and designated Erasmo Ramirez for assignment.

In 17 appearances for the Tigers this season, Ramirez posted a 5.74 ERA, 4.30 FIP and 1.088 WHIP. He struck out 20 batters in 26.2 innings.

Foley, 25, made four appearances for the Tigers in June, allowing two earned runs on four hits in five innings. He owns a 3.94 ERA and 1.483 WHIP while striking out 29 batters and walking 16 in 29.2 innings this season with the Toledo Mud Hens.

