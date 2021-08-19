Injuries keep mounting for Detroit Tigers as Eric Haase lands on 10-day IL

Third base coach Chip Hale #18 high fives Eric Haase #13 of the Detroit Tigers after a home run by Haase against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on May 17, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers revealed some more bad news Thursday, as catcher Eric Haase was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Haase, who was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup with what the team described as “back tightness,” has a right abdominal strain, according to the Tigers.

This move was perhaps foreshadowed by Wednesday’s trade for catcher Dustin Garneau, who was released by the Tigers last month. Detroit sent cash to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, who rejoins the organization and will start behind the plate in Thursday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.

Haase has been one of the most pleasant surprises on the roster this season, hitting 10 doubles and a team-leading 19 home runs across 70 games. His solid defense at catcher and in left field had given manager A.J. Hinch some flexibility that’s now sorely lacking on the roster.

Overall, Haase has been worth 2.1 WAR (wins above replacement) this season.

Outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill have both been out since an Aug. 11 collision in Baltimore. Without Baddoo, Hill and Haase available, a once-respectable lineup is looking more and more hapless.

For the most part, the Tigers have four legitimate everyday major leaguers at the top of the order in Robbie Grossman, Jonathan Schoop, Jeimer Candelario and Miguel Cabrera. Beyond them, opposing pitchers don’t feel much pressure.

In the last three games, the Tigers have scored a combined three runs, including a near perfect game by Triston McKenzie and only three hits against Dylan Bundy -- two of the worst pitchers in the American League this season.

On a positive note, Daz Cameron is returning to the lineup Thursday after missing about six weeks due to injury. Before going on the IL, Cameron was showing signs of life at the plate and playing a solid defensive outfield.