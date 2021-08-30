Detroit Lions cut WR Breshad Perriman just months after signing him to free agent deal

Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) runs after making a catch against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have cut wide receiver Breshad Perriman just months after signing him to a free agent deal that guaranteed him $2 million.

Live updates: Lions roster cuts ahead of Aug. 31 deadline

Perriman, 27, was signed earlier in the offseason to help lead a receiver corps that no longer features Marvin Joens and Kenny Golladay. He was given a one-year, $2.5 million deal by new general manager Brad Holmes.

But coach Dan Campbell said Perriman struggled throughout camp, and it’s clear the staff doesn’t believe he is one of the 53 best players on the roster. On Monday, the Lions decided to cut their losses.

Ad

Now, Tyrell Williams, Quintez Cephus and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely be asked to shoulder the load at receiver. The Lions also have depth options in Victor Bolden, Geronimo Allison and Tom Kennedy.

It’s certainly a less star-studded group than the franchise has fielded in the past, and it’ll present another challenge for new starting quarterback Jared Goff.