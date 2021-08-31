Live updates: Detroit Lions roster cuts ahead of 4 p.m. deadline

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions -- and every other NFL team -- will face some tough decisions in the hours leading up to the NFL’s roster cut deadline this week.
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 (Tuesday) to cut rosters down to 53 players, down from 80. Here’s the official NFL operations text on the deadline:
Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List. Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.
New Lions general manager Brad Holmes and new head coach Dan Campbell are molding their first-year roster, which will feature plenty of new faces and young talent trying to find playing time.
The Lions finished the preseason 0-3, with their first regular season game coming up on Sept. 12 against the 49ers at Ford Field.