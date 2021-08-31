Live updates: Detroit Lions roster cuts ahead of 4 p.m. deadline

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes (L) and head football coach Dan Campbell talk after the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions -- and every other NFL team -- will face some tough decisions in the hours leading up to the NFL’s roster cut deadline this week.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 (Tuesday) to cut rosters down to 53 players, down from 80. Here’s the official NFL operations text on the deadline:

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List. Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.

Ad

New Lions general manager Brad Holmes and new head coach Dan Campbell are molding their first-year roster, which will feature plenty of new faces and young talent trying to find playing time.

The Lions finished the preseason 0-3, with their first regular season game coming up on Sept. 12 against the 49ers at Ford Field.

Track Detroit Lions roster cuts and news below (click here if the box doesn’t load):