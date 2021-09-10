Fan poll: Expectations for 2021 Detroit Lions are really, really low

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 21: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Vegas oddsmakers and Detroit Lions fans have something in common: Both don’t expect much from the Lions this season.

We posted a 10-question poll about the 2021 Detroit Lions season, asking a range of questions about how well the team, and specific players will perform this year. The results are in. And they’re pretty much in line with what we expected, given the fact that the Lions have the second-worst odds to make the Super Bowl.

Not to mention, of course, the Lions have a plethora of new faces, including a new front office, coaching staff, and quarterback.

Here are the results of our 2021 Lions season fan poll:

We asked: How many wins will the Lions have this year?

41% said the Lions would have between 3-5 wins

17.5% said 5-6 wins

17.2% said 0-2 wins

15.8% said 7-8 wins

About 10% said more than 8 wins

We asked: What place will Lions finish in NFC North division?

63.1% said they’d finish in fourth place (last); 23.8% said third place.

Results for question: What place will Lions finish in NFC North division? (WDIV)

We asked: Will any Lions running back have 1,000 yards rushing this season?

69.1% said no. 30.9% said yes.

We asked: Will Jared Goff throw 20 touchdowns?

58.6% said yes. 41.4% said no.

We asked: Will the Lions beat the Packers in either of their two games?

60.7% said the Packers would win both; 34.6% said they’d split.

We asked: Will the Lions beat Chicago on Thanksgiving?

59.8% said YES, the Lions will beat the Bears.

We asked: Will the Lions beat Matthew Stafford, Rams in LA on Oct. 24?

An overwhelming 81.3% said the Rams are winning this game.

Results for question: ill the Lions beat Matthew Stafford, Rams in LA on Oct. 24? (WDIV)

We asked: Which Lions WR will lead the team in catches?

34.3% picked the rookie, Amon-Ra St. Brown

29.2% picked Tyrell Williams

17.3% picked Quintez Cephus

We asked: Which DL will lead the Lions in sacks?

44.7% picked Romeo Okwara

30.4% picked Trey Flowers

We asked: How many touchdowns will T.J. Hockenson have this year?

37.5% said Hockenson would have 6-8 touchdowns this year.

23.3% said 5-6 touchdowns.

The Lions, led by a new coaching staff, front office and quarterback, will open the 2021 regular season on Sunday (Sept. 12) against the 49ers at Ford Field.

