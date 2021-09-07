Make your predictions for the 2021 Detroit Lions

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 27: Detroit Lions Head Football Coach Dan Campbell watches the action from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field on August 27, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The Colts defeated the Lions 27-17. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

It’s that time of year -- grab your Lions koolaid and make some predictions with us!

The Lions, led by a new coaching staff, front office and quarterback, will open the 2021 regular season on Sunday (Sept. 12) against the 49ers at Ford Field.

Expectations are low for the Lions heading into the season. The roster is young and there are new faces at pretty much every position. The Lions have the second worst odds to win the Super Bowl.

Either way, we’ll be watching and hoping for the best. Unless you’re hoping they tank for a draft pick. Still, you’ll be watching!

Make your 2021 Lions predictions below with our 10-question poll:

Make a bold Lions season prediction in the comment section below: