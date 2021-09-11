Partly Cloudy icon
Central Michigan football vs. Robert Morris: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Chippewas battle Colonials

Field Level Media

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Central Michigan's Kalil Pimpleton is shown during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Mt Pleasant, Mich. (The Associated Press 2021)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan Chippewas are battling Robert Morris this weekend at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant.

  • When: 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
  • Watch: ESPN3

Overall team offense

  • The Central Michigan Chippewas are ranked 33 on offense, averaging 475.0 yards per game. The Chippewas are averaging 174.0 yards rushing and 301.0 yards passing so far this season.
  • Robert Morris Colonials offensive statistics will be available following the first regular season game.

Home and away

  • The Central Michigan Chippewas are 0-0 at home this season, 0-0 against conference opponents and 2062-2062 against non-conference opponents.
  • At home the Chippewas are averaging 0.0 scoring, and holding teams to 0.0 points scored on defense.
  • The Robert Morris Colonials have not played any road games yet this season.

