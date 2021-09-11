Central Michigan football vs. Robert Morris: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan Chippewas are battling Robert Morris this weekend at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant.
- When: 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- Watch: ESPN3
Overall team offense
- The Central Michigan Chippewas are ranked 33 on offense, averaging 475.0 yards per game. The Chippewas are averaging 174.0 yards rushing and 301.0 yards passing so far this season.
- Robert Morris Colonials offensive statistics will be available following the first regular season game.
Home and away
- The Central Michigan Chippewas are 0-0 at home this season, 0-0 against conference opponents and 2062-2062 against non-conference opponents.
- At home the Chippewas are averaging 0.0 scoring, and holding teams to 0.0 points scored on defense.
- The Robert Morris Colonials have not played any road games yet this season.