Report: Lions CB Jeff Okudah suffered ruptured Achilles, out for season

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 13: Jeff Okudah #23 of the Detroit Lions throws a ball before the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on August 13, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah’s season is over after he suffered an Achilles injury in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Okudah left the game in the second half. The former 3rd overall pick was entering his second season with Detroit, and was hoping to improve from a disappointing rookie season.

An MRI confirmed #Lions CB Jeff Okudah suffered a ruptured Achilles, source said. Season over for last year's No. 3 overall pick, who was coming off a strong camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2021

