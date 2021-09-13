Cloudy icon
70º

Sports

Report: Lions CB Jeff Okudah suffered ruptured Achilles, out for season

Lions lose Okudah for the year

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Tags: Jeff Okudah, Lions, Detroit Lions, Lions Injuries, Football, NFL
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 13: Jeff Okudah #23 of the Detroit Lions throws a ball before the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on August 13, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 13: Jeff Okudah #23 of the Detroit Lions throws a ball before the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on August 13, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (2021 Nic Antaya)

Detroit Lions second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah’s season is over after he suffered an Achilles injury in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Okudah left the game in the second half. The former 3rd overall pick was entering his second season with Detroit, and was hoping to improve from a disappointing rookie season.

Related: 4 takeaways from sporadic Lions season opening loss vs. 49ers

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

email

twitter

instagram