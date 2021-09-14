Red Wings sign forward Givani Smith to 2-year contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Givani Smith to a new two-year contract.
The left wing was Detroit’s only remaining restricted free agent in need of a contract before the start of the 2021-22 season.
Smith, 23, was selected 46th overall (second round) by the Red Wings n the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He has 7 points in 37 career NHL games.
Detroit protected him in the Seattle Kraken expansion draft in July.
At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Smith adds size to Detroit’s young forward group.
Watch: Givani Smith’s ‘Gordie Howe Hat Trick’ against Panthers