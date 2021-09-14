Partly Cloudy icon
Red Wings sign forward Givani Smith to 2-year contract

23-year-old left wing signed for 2 more seasons with Detroit

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Detroit Red Wings right wing Givani Smith warms up before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Givani Smith to a new two-year contract.

The left wing was Detroit’s only remaining restricted free agent in need of a contract before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Smith, 23, was selected 46th overall (second round) by the Red Wings n the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He has 7 points in 37 career NHL games.

Detroit protected him in the Seattle Kraken expansion draft in July.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Smith adds size to Detroit’s young forward group.

