Here’s who Red Wings are protecting in Seattle expansion draft

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71), right wing Anthony Mantha (39) and defenseman Filip Hronek (17) congratulate center Robby Fabbri (14) after his hat-trick during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

We now know which players the Detroit Red Wings are protecting in this week’s Seattle Kraken expansion draft on Wednesday.

Here’s the Red Wings expansion protection list announced Sunday:

This leaves the following players of note exposed:

A few weeks ago I wrote all about the rules for this expansion draft in my expansion draft primer -- read back here. That includes exemptions for players such as Moritz Seider, Joe Veleno, Lucas Raymond and Filip Zadina. So don’t worry if you saw that list and wondered why the team is not protecting those young players. They don’t have to.

The Red Wings decided to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie.

The deadline for the NHL to approve and distribute the protection lists was 10 a.m. Sunday. Seattle’s RFA/UFA interview period immediately begins for exposed players.

Here’s the full list of Red Wings players left exposed in this expansion draft:

Riley Barber (F)

Kyle Criscuolo (F)

Turner Elson (F)

Valtteri Filppula (F)

Sam Gagner (F)

Luke Glendening (F)

Darren Helm (F)

Taro Hirose (F)

Vladislav Namestnikov (F)

Frans Nielsen (F)

Bobby Ryan (F)

Evgeny Svechnikov (F)

Dominic Turgeon (F)

Hayden Verbeek (F)

Alex Biega (D)

Dennis Cholowski (D)

Danny DeKeyser (D)

Christian Djoos (D)

Joe Hicketts (D)

Dylan McIlrath (D)

Marc Staal (D)

Troy Stecher (D)

Jonathan Bernier (G)

Kevin Boyle (G)

Kaden Fulcher (G)

Calvin Pickard (G)

A healthy amount of these players do not have contracts -- they are RFA or UFA. Seattle can try to negotiate a new contract with them before the draft.

The expansion draft will be broadcast on Wednesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN, SN NOW, TVAS).

