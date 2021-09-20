Lions vs. Packers on Monday Night Football: What to know

It’s a primetime, Week 2 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on the national stage -- Monday Night Football.
The NFC North rivals will face off in the only nationally televised game (besides Thanksgiving) for the Lions this year, with both teams coming off lopsided losses in Week 1.
Here’s what you need to know about Lions vs. Packers on MNF:
- Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m.
- TV info: ESPN/ESPN GO
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Spreads/bets: Packers -12.5, -590 moneyline (O/U: 48.5)
- Lions and Packers are both 0-1.
- Green Bay Packers lead the all-time series 104-72-7.
- Packers and Lions have split their last eight games, but Green Bay has won the last four.
- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 17-5 vs. the Lions, the second most wins for Rodgers against any team, next to the Bears (21).
Injury report:
Detroit Lions:
- Out: DE Kevin Strong (concussion), WR Tyrell Williams (concussion), LT Taylor Decker (finger)
- Questionable: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), OLB Trey Flowers (shoulder), WR Kalif Raymond (thigh), RB D’Andre Swift (groin)
Green Bay Packers:
- Out: S Vernon Scott (hamstring)
- Doubtful: TE Josiah Deguara (concussion)
- Questionable: G Lucas Patrick (concussion), S Darnell Savage (shoulder)
