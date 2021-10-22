Western Michigan football vs. Toledo: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Western Michigan Broncos will hit the road to battle the Toledo Rockets on Saturday afternoon.
- When: 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Where: Glass Bowl, Toledo, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Overall team offense
- The Toledo Rockets are ranked 77 on offense, averaging 386.4 yards per game. The Rockets are averaging 160.3 yards rushing and 226.1 yards passing so far this season.
- The Western Michigan Broncos are ranked 43 on offense, averaging 437.4 yards per game. The Broncos are averaging 185.3 yards rushing and 252.1 yards passing so far this season.
Home and away
- The Toledo Rockets are 1-2 at home this season, 1-2 against conference opponents and 3980-3980 against non-conference opponents.
- At home the Rockets are averaging 25.0 scoring, and holding teams to 18.0 points scored on defense.
- The Western Michigan Broncos are 2-1 while on the road this season, 2-1 against conference opponents and 3980-3980 against non-conference opponents.
- On the road, the Broncos are averaging 27.3 scoring, and holding teams to 35.0 points scored on defense.