Central Michigan football vs. Northern Illinois: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan Chippewas will host the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday in Mount Pleasant.
- When: 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPNU
Overall team offense
- The Central Michigan Chippewas are ranked 36 on offense, averaging 442.3 yards per game. The Chippewas are averaging 157.6 yards rushing and 284.7 yards passing so far this season.
- The Northern Illinois Huskies are ranked 83 on offense, averaging 377.1 yards per game. The Huskies are averaging 238.1 yards rushing and 139.0 yards passing so far this season.
Home and away
- The Central Michigan Chippewas are 3-0 at home this season, 2-1 against conference opponents.
- At home the Chippewas are averaging 34.0 scoring, and holding teams to 16.7 points scored on defense.
- The Northern Illinois Huskies are 2-1 while on the road this season, 3-0 against conference opponents.
- On the road, the Huskies are averaging 18.0 scoring, and holding teams to 34.7 points scored on defense.