Stan Bowman steps down as GM of U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team

Stan Bowman was the architect behind the Blackhawks' three Stanley Cups dating back to 2010.

Stan Bowman stepped down as general manager of the U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team, USA Hockey announced Tuesday.

Bowman also stepped down as general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday. He was named the Blackhawks' GM in 2009 and helped build Chicago's three Stanley Cup-winning teams from 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Bowman had served as GM of the U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team since March 2021.

"We thank Stan for all his efforts," executive director of USA Hockey Pat Kelleher said in a statement. "He's been a major contributor to American hockey for a long time."

Bowman's resignation comes as a result of the findings regarding sexual assault allegations surrounding former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich. It was revealed Tuesday that Bowman and numerous other members of the Blackhawks' front office were aware of the accusations against Aldrich at the time, but took minimal action in response.

Ad

"In light of what's happened today, I think it's in the best interests of USA Hockey for me to step aside," Bowman said in a statement. "I'm grateful to have been selected and wish our team the very best in Beijing."

USA Hockey will announce a new GM for the U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team at a later time.