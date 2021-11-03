42º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID, will miss game vs. Chiefs

Rodgers is reportedly unvaccinated, despite previous comments

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Tags: Packers, Aaron Rodgers, COVID-19, Green Bay Packers, NFL, Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (Tony Avelar,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs after contracting COVID-19.

Rodgers is reportedly unvaccinated, despite telling reporters that he is “immunized” back in August.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers said during a news conference with Packers media on Aug. 26. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision, I’m not gonna judge those guys.”

The Packers and Chiefs play on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Jordan Love will make his first career regular season start.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

email

twitter

instagram