Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID, will miss game vs. Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs after contracting COVID-19.

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

Rodgers is reportedly unvaccinated, despite telling reporters that he is “immunized” back in August.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers said during a news conference with Packers media on Aug. 26. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision, I’m not gonna judge those guys.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was quoted as saying he’s been “immunized.” By the letter of the law in the NFL, that does not equal vaccinated. https://t.co/g5xyjDZ6uL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

The Packers and Chiefs play on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Jordan Love will make his first career regular season start.