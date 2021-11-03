Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID, will miss game vs. Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs after contracting COVID-19.
Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021
Rodgers is reportedly unvaccinated, despite telling reporters that he is “immunized” back in August.
“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers said during a news conference with Packers media on Aug. 26. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision, I’m not gonna judge those guys.”
#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was quoted as saying he’s been “immunized.” By the letter of the law in the NFL, that does not equal vaccinated. https://t.co/g5xyjDZ6uL— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021
The Packers and Chiefs play on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Jordan Love will make his first career regular season start.
The earliest that Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers can come back based on NFL-NFLPA protocols is Saturday Nov. 13.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021