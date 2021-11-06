No. 5 Michigan State upset on the road by Purdue, handing Spartans first loss

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans is seen during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Indiana University on October 16, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Undefeated Michigan State was upset on the road by the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in West Lafayette, handing the Spartans their first loss of the season.

Purdue led for most of the game and pulled away in the second half, passing for more than 530 yards against the Spartans defense. The final score was 40-29.

The first loss for the Spartans comes one week after beating in-state rival Michigan and rising to No. 5 in the AP College Football Rankings. MSU also debuted at No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Rankings earlier this week.

Michigan State takes on Maryland next weekend back home in East Lansing, and then they head to Columbus for a matchup with Ohio State on Nov. 20.

