Detroit City FC to join USL Championship in 2022

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – Detroit City FC is on a roll and they’ll now be moving up in the world of soccer.

Tuesday night, DCFC announced that it will join the USL Championship in 2022.

This will put the professional soccer team in an even bigger spotlight.

The USL Championship is the second division of men’s professional soccer in the United States. The division currently has 21 teams across the U.S.

All of the USL games are streamed live on ESPN+ and 17 matches were aired on ESPN this season.

“It’s clear that the time is right for Detroit City FC to move forward by joining the USL Championship,” said Detroit City FC Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer Sean Mann. “This puts us on track to accomplish many of our shared objectives such as fielding a professional women’s side, enhancing our academy program, upgrading our facilities, and expanding our reach. Since 2012, our vision for Detroit City FC has been to become Detroit’s soccer club for all time. We strive to be the most inclusive, community-focused, and supporter-driven club in the USA.”

The United Soccer League is the largest professional soccer organization in the United States.

DCFC will continue to play home games at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. The team has averaged more than 4,000 fans per game in 2021. DCFC said 7,241 attended the 2020-21 NISA Championship match on July 3rd.

Moving to the USL Championship will also include an improved experience for fans, according to DCFC. There will be stadium upgrades and additional staff added.

“The momentum behind Detroit City FC is remarkable and a credit to every person who has played a role in the club’s rise,” said USL President Jake Edwards. “It’s hard to find a better example of bringing a community together through soccer. We welcome the DCFC community and its famed supporters into the USL family, and we look forward to seeing this next phase of the club’s evolution.”

Since joining the National Independent Soccer Association in 2020, Detroit City has posted a 18-3-4 record, winning the last two league titles.