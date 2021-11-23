35º

LIVE

Sports

Big Sean to perform at halftime of Lions-Bears Thanksgiving game

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Tags: Big Sean, Thanksgiving, Lions, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Detroit, Ford Field
(Vivien Killilea/Getty Images For Roc Nation)

DETROIT – Big Sean will perform at halftime during the annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game vs. the Bears.

The Detroit native and and longtime collaborator, Grammy award-winning producer Hit-Boy, recently released their new EP collaboration, “WHAT YOU EXPECT.”

Big Sean last performed at the Lions Thanksgiving game back in 2015, a game the Lions won vs. the Eagles, 45-14.

NE-YO will perform the national anthem before the game. Lions and Bears kickoff at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field on Thanksgiving day.

Tickets for the Thanksgiving Day Classic are still available at www.detroitlions.com/tickets.

More: Detroit Lions all-time record in Thanksgiving Day game

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

email

twitter

instagram