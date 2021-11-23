Big Sean to perform at halftime of Lions-Bears Thanksgiving game

DETROIT – Big Sean will perform at halftime during the annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game vs. the Bears.

The Detroit native and and longtime collaborator, Grammy award-winning producer Hit-Boy, recently released their new EP collaboration, “WHAT YOU EXPECT.”

Big Sean last performed at the Lions Thanksgiving game back in 2015, a game the Lions won vs. the Eagles, 45-14.

NE-YO will perform the national anthem before the game. Lions and Bears kickoff at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field on Thanksgiving day.

Tickets for the Thanksgiving Day Classic are still available at www.detroitlions.com/tickets.

