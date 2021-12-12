2021 Heisman Trophy voting by region

Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists by region:
Northeast
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama - 355 points.
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan - 150
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt - 94
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State - 53
Mid-Atlantic
Young, 384.
Pickett, 167
Hutchinson, 137
Stroud, 58
South
Young, 422
Hutchinson, 116
Pickett, 112
Stroud, 52
Southwest
Young, 400
Hutchinson, 180
Pickett, 85
Stroud, 82
Midwest
Young, 357
Hutchinson, 204
Stroud, 75
Pickett 69
West
Young, 393
Hutchinson, 167
Pickett, 104
Stroud, 79
