2021 Heisman Trophy voting by region

Associated Press

Heisman trophy finalist, from left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young stand for a photo with the Heisman Trophy before attending the award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists by region:

Northeast

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama - 355 points.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan - 150

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt - 94

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State - 53

Mid-Atlantic

Young, 384.

Pickett, 167

Hutchinson, 137

Stroud, 58

South

Young, 422

Hutchinson, 116

Pickett, 112

Stroud, 52

Southwest

Young, 400

Hutchinson, 180

Pickett, 85

Stroud, 82

Midwest

Young, 357

Hutchinson, 204

Stroud, 75

Pickett 69

West

Young, 393

Hutchinson, 167

Pickett, 104

Stroud, 79

