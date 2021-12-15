USFL games will be broadcast by NBC family of networks

The United States Football League (USFL) announced Wednesday it has reached a multi-year agreement with NBC Sports to present the new pro football league’s regular and postseason games beginning in April 2022.

NBC Sports joins FOX Sports as the league’s official broadcast partners set to carry all 43 games. NBC Sports will present 21 USFL games in 2022 on NBC (8 games), USA Network (9 games), and Peacock (4 games), and FOX Sports will carry 22 games split between FOX (12 games) and FS1 (10 games).

The USFL will release its official television schedule at a later date.

“We’re excited to partner with the USFL and FOX Sports to present this new era of professional football,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “With our multiple platforms across broadcast, cable, and streaming, football fans throughout the country will be able to experience the USFL’s opening season this spring.”

Ad

In 2022, the USFL’s eight teams will play in one host city, which the league will announce shortly.

The Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits comprise the teams in the South Division.

, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers. The North Division features the Michigan Panthers , New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

Each team will play a 10-game schedule, followed by semifinals between the top two teams in each division and a championship game between division winners.

“We’re thrilled to have NBC Sports join FOX Sports as an official media partner of the new USFL,” said FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks, who will serve as Chairman of the USFL’s Board of Directors. “Like FOX, NBC has a reputation for excellence in football production, and the exposure both companies have committed to the USFL, including a combined 20 games on broadcast television, will provide fans unprecedented access all season long.”

The USFL is a new, independent football league controlled by FOX Sports through USFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity, and it is not associated or affiliated with the USFL of the 1980s or its owners.

Ad

Read more: Michigan Panthers to return as part of USFL reboot in 2022