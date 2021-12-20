Detroit Lions place quarterback Jared Goff on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have placed quarterback Jared Goff on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

Dozens of players across the NFL -- as well as the NHL, NBA and college basketball -- have been sidelined due to COVID in recent weeks. Several NFL games were postponed this week, and other sports have canceled games entirely.

Goff is coming off his best performance of the season for the Lions. He completed 21 of 26 pass attempts for 216 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the team’s shocking upset over the Arizona Cardinals.

In four games since returning from an injury that forced him to miss the Nov. 21 trip to Cleveland, Goff has completed 91 of 131 passes (69.5%) for 898 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions and 6.85 yards per attempt.

Ad

Detroit’s next game is Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons.

The Lions are already without some of their best players, including tight end T.J. Hockenson, running back D’Andre Swift and cornerback Jerry Jacobs. Monday’s announcement included that linebacker Alex Anzalone has been placed on injured reserve.

Tackle Matt Nelson was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Cornerback Mark Gilbert and running back Jamaal Williams were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Lions announced.