Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham enters COVID health and safety protocols, report says

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has entered the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols, according to a report.
Shams Charania, of The Athletic, reported the news Wednesday evening.
Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2021
Cunningham is the first Pistons player to enter the COVID health and safety protocols, but the league has been dealing with outbreaks across several other teams.
After being the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Cunningham is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. That hasn’t translated to wins, however, as the Pistons are just 5-25 on the season.