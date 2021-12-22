Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham enters COVID health and safety protocols, report says

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 24: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Fiserv Forum on November 24, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has entered the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols, according to a report.

Shams Charania, of The Athletic, reported the news Wednesday evening.

Cunningham is the first Pistons player to enter the COVID health and safety protocols, but the league has been dealing with outbreaks across several other teams.

After being the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Cunningham is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. That hasn’t translated to wins, however, as the Pistons are just 5-25 on the season.