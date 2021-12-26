Late Boyle pick sinks Lions late-game win hopes in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 26: Tim Boyle #12 of the Detroit Lions motions to throw a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – The Lions had a chance to win another close, late game in Atlanta on Sunday but an interception thrown by backup quarterback Tim Boyle ended any hope of a win.

The final score was 20-16. The Lions drop to 2-12-1 on the season.

The Lions had possession with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter with a first and goal scenario, but Boyle threw an interception, ending the game for Detroit.

The Lions had another strong day with the rushing game, with more than 130 yards on the ground, led by running back Jamaal Williams, who averaged about four yards per carry.

The Lions were without QB Jared Goff, TE T.J. Hockenson and RB D’Andre Swift. Detroit was a 7.5 point underdog heading into the game vs. Atlanta.

Next up: The Lions will travel to Seattle next week to take on the Seahawks (Jan. 2, 2022).