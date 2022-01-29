Beaumont Health physical therapist cares for Olympic athletes ahead of Winter Games

The Winter Olympics is just six days away, and excitement is building. Not just for the athletes but for everyone who has played a role in helping them achieve this dream.

BERKLEY, Mich – The Winter Olympics is just six days away, and excitement is building. Not just for the athletes, but for everyone who has played a role in helping them achieve this dream.

On Friday (Jan. 28), a local physical therapist who has been volunteering at the Olympic training center in Lake Placid is sharing her experience caring for our United States Olympians.

“I’m here at the Olympic and Paralympic training center in Lake Placid, New York,” said Beaumont Physical Therapist Alex Patterson Tichy in Berkley, Michigan.

It’s been a dream come for Tichy.

“I just feel so honored and lucky to be able to have this opportunity to help out our U.S.A. athletes,” Tichy said.

Tichy herself was an elite-level figure skater, but she’s been working with bobsled, skeleton, and luge athletes.

“Being able to watch them train live, I will tell you I have a whole new level of appreciation for those athletes and their sport,” Tichy said. “It is unbelievable to see the speed in which they go down the track, but also the forces that are on them.”

While there has undoubtedly been pressure caring for athletes this close to the Olympics, Tichy says, it’s actually not that different from her day job.

“Whatever your goal may be, whether that’s to compete at the Olympics, or take part in your weekend, pick up hockey game, or just, you know, be able to pick up your grandchild,” Tichy said. “It’s still that goal that we want to achieve.”

Tichy’s husband played elite-level hockey, which is no surprise as their young kids already love to skate.

As the Olympians now head to Beijing, Tichy is heading home to root them on.

“Every Olympic Games is a huge moment for my family,” Tichy said. “It is on TV 24/7. We try to catch every event that we can.”

Tichy says she would love to someday be part of the medical team that accompanies the athletes to the games, which you can see on Local 4 Feb. 3, 2022.