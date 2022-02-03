Video: USA’s Kauf, Giaccio, Soar advance straight to moguls finals

USA's Jaelin Kauf reacts as she competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 3, 2022.

Americans Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio and Hannah Soar placed a respective third, fourth and seventh in qualifying one of women’s moguls, moving straight to the finals; Jakara Anthony and Perrine Laffont topped the round.

Watch here: