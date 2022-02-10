Dickinson’s double-double helps Michigan beat Penn St. 58-57

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives to the basket while defended by Seton Hall center Ike Obiagu (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 58-57 victory over Penn State on Tuesday night.

Michigan (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) never trailed in the second half, but Penn State’s John Harrar made a pair of free throws to tie it at 48. The Wolverines answered with an 8-3 surge and led 56-51 with eight seconds to play.

Sam Sessoms made three free throws to pull the Nittany Lions to 56-54 with 4.1 seconds remaining. Eli Brooks added two free throws for Michigan before Myles Dread hit a corner 3 at the buzzer.

Dickinson was 6 of 20 from the field and made all six of his free-throw attempts. Brooks finished with 16 points. Michigan shot 31.5% (17 of 54) from the field and missed 16 of 21 3-pointers but was 19-of-22 shooting at the line.

Jalen Pickett scored 14 points and Sessoms had 13 for Penn State (9-11, 4-8 Big Ten), which shot 58% (15 of 26) from the field in the first half but just 24% (7 of 29) in the second.

Michigan closed the first half on an 11-0 run to tie it 34-34 at the break. Penn State missed 12 consecutive field goals between the halves before Dread's 3-pointer pulled the Nittany Lions to 38-37 with about 14 minutes remaining.

Michigan hosts No. 3 Purdue on Thursday and 16th-ranked Ohio State on Saturday. Penn State plays at home against Minnesota on Saturday.

