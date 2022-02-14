11º

Stafford leads Rams to Super Bowl LVI victory in 1st season since trade from Lions

Rams defeat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons, 2022 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Matthew Stafford’s late game heroics helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford led the Rams offense down the field and scored the go-ahead touchdown with a throw to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left in the game. It would be all he needed.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford played in his first Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams, after spending 12 years with the Detroit Lions. He was traded to the Rams last offseason. Stafford is the all-time leading passer in Lions history.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl LVI was played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

