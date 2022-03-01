4 NBA picks for Tuesday, March 1: One upset pick, 3 best player prop bets

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 26: Saddiq Bey #41 of the Detroit Pistons battles against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on February 26, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at some picks for NBA games on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Yesterday’s Record ( 5-2, +5.02 units)

Overall Record (8-7, +3.04 units)

Detroit Pistons +3.5 @ Washington Wizards -115 (DK)

1.15u to win 1u

This line opened at +5.5. Last night it was quickly bet down to +4.5. This morning it’s at +3.5 and by game time it will be down to +2.5 or less. Washington is the second worst team against the spread this season only covering 40.7% of their games. They have only three wins in their last nine games and two of them were against a bad Brooklyn team. The Pistons on the other had have won three of their last four beating Boston, Cleveland and Charlotte. Washington did beat the Pistons in their last matchup but that game had a lot to do with Cade having a rough game. He found himself in foul trouble, only played 27 minutes and went 5-16 from the field including 0-5 from deep. In the four games since, Cade’s averaging 20.2/6.5/5.2.

Saddiq Bey o24.5 PRA -120 (DK)

1.2u to win 1

Saddiq Bey is a total boom or bust play every night. He can put up 3 points or he can put 30 points. Recently he’s been more boom than bust. Over his last 15 games he’s had three games with single digit points. In those same 15 games he’s scored 20 or more nine times. In his last 11 games he has had nine or more Rebs+Ast in 8 games. His line last time out against the Wizards, 24/5/5.

Bonus Bet:

Saddiq Bey 25+ Pts +500 (DK) 5u to win 2.5u



Jason Tatum 38.5 -120 (DK)

1.2u to win 1u

This is big number for Tatum but one that is very attainable against the Hawks tonight. He is averaging 30.7/8.3/4 in three games against them this season. He would have hit on this prop in two of those three games. Tatum has also hit this number in four of his last six.

Luka Doncic o31.5 Pts -105 (DK)

1.05 to win 1u

I’m expecting a huge game from Luka tonight against the Lakers. Doncic has eclipsed 31.5 points in 9 of his last 12. Two of the games where he didn’t get there were against Utah and Miami, two of the best defensive teams in the league. The Lakers certainly aren’t that, especially against point guards. LA allows the most rebounds and the most assist to PGs in the NBA. They allow the fourth most points. All of Luka’s props are in play tonight but I am going to focus on his points and him to get a triple double. I’ll post his triple double as a bonus bet once his number comes out.

Bonus Bets: