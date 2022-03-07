Western Michigan men’s basketball head coach Clayton Bates to step down after 2 seasons

Head coach Clayton Bates of the Western Michigan Broncos reacts in the first half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on December 6, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Western Michigan men’s basketball head coach Clayton Bates is stepping down after two seasons with the program.

On Monday (March 7), head coach Clayton Bates announced that he was stepping down from the program.

“Coach Bates has been a stabilizing and loyal member of the Bronco basketball family over several years,” said Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae. “He has been a great teammate during my first two months on campus and is a genuine leader who is student-athlete centered. However, in assessing our performance in recent years, we agreed a change in leadership is necessary to elevate this program towards a level of comprehensive excellence that includes competing at the highest levels of the MAC. We thank Clayton and his family and wish all the best in their future endeavors. The young men in our men’s basketball program are fantastic, and we will continue to support them as we look for a new leader of our program.”

Ad

In advance of his promotion, Bates was named the 14th head coach of the Broncos men’s basketball team in March of 2020 after serving as an assistant coach and associate head coach before taking the lead role.

The Broncos finished below 500 during the pandemic shortened 2020-2021 season, going 5-16, finishing 4-12 in the Mid-American Conference.

Bates coached the Broncos to an 8-23 record this past season, going 4-16 in the MAC.

“These past two years as the head coach of the Broncos have been a special experience for my family and me,” said Bates. “My most sincere appreciation to all members of the Western Michigan University Athletic Department for their efforts and hard work on behalf of the men’s basketball program. Thank you to our loyal, dedicated coaching and support staff, who worked tirelessly to help the young men in our program grow and develop, both on and off the court. Most importantly, thank you to the student-athletes. It has been an honor and a privilege to be a member of your team. We wanted every day we took the court to be the best two hours of our day. It always was for me, and I am grateful for our time together. Thank you for giving your very best. Bronco Basketball is positioned for great success in the coming years.”

Ad

“We will immediately begin a national search for the next leader of our men’s basketball program,” Bartholomae said. “That candidate will share our vision of a program that centers on the development of the student-athlete, energizes the community in support of our team, and competes at a championship level. Bronco men’s basketball is uniquely situated to fulfill that vision, and I look forward to the program’s future.”