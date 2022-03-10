Baseball is back! MLB owners, players reportedly reach agreement on new labor deal

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera prepares to bat during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Detroit.

Finally, mercifully, baseball is back! MLB owners and players have reportedly reached an agreement on a new labor deal to end the lockout.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and several other sources, the players voted 26-12 in favor of Thursday’s MLB proposal. While all the details of the agreement have yet to emerge, the deal means spring training can start soon, and the regular season will be only slightly later than the originally scheduled March 31.

The two sides have been mired in a hostile battle of negotiations for months after MLB owners implemented a lockout on Dec. 2. Commissioner Rob Manfred has canceled the first four series of the season, but the terms of this new CBA might include a plan to squeeze in all 162 games.