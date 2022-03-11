Flint Firebirds president expelled from OHL for misconduct

FLINT, Mich. – The president of the major junior ice hockey team, the Flint Firebirds, has been expelled from the league after an investigation into misconduct.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) said this week that Flint Firebirds’ President of Hockey Operations Terry Christensen has been expelled from the league for conduct that is prejudicial to the welfare of the League.

“This comes as a result of remarks he made that violated the OHL Harassment & Abuse / Diversity Policy. His conduct violated the League’s expectation of the appropriate conduct of a representative of an OHL Team and he has lost the privilege to participate in the League,” the league said in a statement.

The allegations were brought to the OHL via the player communications system.

The Flint Firebirds organization, in response, said: “We have fully cooperated with the league throughout this process. Our top priority as an organization is protecting and supporting the best interests of our players and staff both on and off the ice.”

The Firebirds, formerly known as the Plymouth Whalers until 2015, play home games at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center. They’re currently in first place in the OHL’s Western Conference.