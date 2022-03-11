31º

Sports

Report reveals new details about what Detroit Tigers offered Carlos Correa before signing Javier Baez

Tigers reportedly offered Correa 10-year, $275 million deal

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit Tigers, Tigers, MLB, Major League Baseball, Sports, Baseball, Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Carlos Correa, Detroit Tigers Carlos Correa, Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, Tigers' Javier Baez, Free Agency, Tigers Free Agents, MLB Rumors, Detroit Tigers Rumors, MLB Free Agency
Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 24, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus, 2021 Getty Images)

DETROIT – A new report has revealed more details about what the Detroit Tigers offered free agent shortstop Carlos Correa before eventually signing Javier Baez.

In a story published Friday morning (March 11), MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi dove into the market for Correa, who is expected to sign in the coming days.

READ: Breaking down best- and worst-case scenarios for the Tigers’ free agent additions

It’s already been reported that the Tigers offered Correa -- the top shortstop in a loaded free-agent class -- a 10-year deal worth $275 million.

But Morosi broke down more details about the offer. He said the Tigers gave Correa three separate opt-out clauses and included a provision that would give him a $10 bonus for finishing top five in MVP voting. That provision would have been active for half of the 10-year contract, Morosi said.

Here’s the full excerpt:

Corey Seager received 10-year, $325 million deal from the Texas Rangers, so it’s easy to understand why Correa would reject the Tigers’ offer.

In the end, Detroit reached a six-year, $140 million pact with Baez.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email