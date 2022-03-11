Report reveals new details about what Detroit Tigers offered Carlos Correa before signing Javier Baez

Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 24, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – A new report has revealed more details about what the Detroit Tigers offered free agent shortstop Carlos Correa before eventually signing Javier Baez.

In a story published Friday morning (March 11), MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi dove into the market for Correa, who is expected to sign in the coming days.

It’s already been reported that the Tigers offered Correa -- the top shortstop in a loaded free-agent class -- a 10-year deal worth $275 million.

But Morosi broke down more details about the offer. He said the Tigers gave Correa three separate opt-out clauses and included a provision that would give him a $10 bonus for finishing top five in MVP voting. That provision would have been active for half of the 10-year contract, Morosi said.

Here’s the full excerpt:

Another key reference point is the proposal Correa rejected from the Tigers late last year. As first reported by ESPN’s Buster Olney, Detroit offered Correa a 10-year contract worth $275 million. Had Correa accepted the deal, it would have become one of the five largest free-agent contracts in MLB history. One source said the Tigers included at least three opt-out clauses in their 10-year offer; half of the contract was covered by a provision in which Correa would’ve received a $10 million bonus every time he finished among the top five in Most Valuable Player voting. Correa turned down the Tigers’ offer, in part because he and his representatives at WME were confident he’d receive a larger contract than Seager. Correa preferred to sign after Seager, who agreed to his contract several days after Correa rejected the Tigers’ proposal. Jon Paul Morosi

Corey Seager received 10-year, $325 million deal from the Texas Rangers, so it’s easy to understand why Correa would reject the Tigers’ offer.

In the end, Detroit reached a six-year, $140 million pact with Baez.