Report reveals new details about what Detroit Tigers offered Carlos Correa before signing Javier Baez

DETROIT – A new report has revealed more details about what the Detroit Tigers offered free agent shortstop Carlos Correa before eventually signing Javier Baez.
In a story published Friday morning (March 11), MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi dove into the market for Correa, who is expected to sign in the coming days.
It’s already been reported that the Tigers offered Correa -- the top shortstop in a loaded free-agent class -- a 10-year deal worth $275 million.
But Morosi broke down more details about the offer. He said the Tigers gave Correa three separate opt-out clauses and included a provision that would give him a $10 bonus for finishing top five in MVP voting. That provision would have been active for half of the 10-year contract, Morosi said.
Here’s the full excerpt:
Corey Seager received 10-year, $325 million deal from the Texas Rangers, so it’s easy to understand why Correa would reject the Tigers’ offer.
In the end, Detroit reached a six-year, $140 million pact with Baez.