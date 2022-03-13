Longtime Detroit Pistons announcer George Blaha to miss rest of season due to heart procedure

AUBURN HILLS, MI - FEBRUARY 8: Detroit Pistons announcer George Blaha (right) sits beside basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas (left) who was honored at halftime as part of Detroit's 'Best of Seven' series at the Palace of Auburn Hills on February 8, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Play-by-play Pistons announcer George Blaha is undergoing a heart procedure that will cause him to miss the rest of the 2021-2022 season, officials said Sunday.

The longtime Detroit Pistons announcer will miss the remainder of the current season due to a heart bypass procedure scheduled for March 15. Officials say the 76-year-old “Voice of the Pistons,” who began working with the team in 1976, is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure.

“I am disappointed to miss the remainder of the season, but my health is the number one priority right now and I have a great team of doctors guiding my short-term and long-term health,” Blaha said. “I’m grateful that they caught my issue early and they expect a full recovery. I look forward to getting back to full speed with rest and rehabilitation during the offseason and returning next year for my 47th season calling games for the Pistons.”

The beloved local announcer has reportedly called more than 3,400 games, including all three of the team’s NBA Championship games in 1989, 1990 and 2004. He was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

The Detroit Pistons have 15 games remaining in the regular season, including Sunday afternoon at home against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team is currently ranked 14 in the Eastern Conference.

