Detroit Pistons announcer George Blaha undergoes successful heart bypass procedure

Blaha expected to make full recovery

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Detroit Pistons announcer George Blaha is honored during halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (Carlos Osorio, The Associated Press 2017)

DETROITDetroit Pistons play-by-play announcer George Blaha underwent a successful heart bypass procedure Tuesday, the team announced.

“The Detroit Pistons are happy to report that George Blaha underwent a successful heart bypass procedure earlier today,” the team tweeted. “He is doing well and doctors will continue to monitor his recovery.”

Blaha, 76, will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.

“I am disappointed to miss the remainder of the season, but my health is the No. 1 priority right now, and I have a great team of doctors guiding my short-term and long-term health,” Blaha said. “I’m grateful that they caught my issue early and they expect a full recovery. I look forward to getting back to full speed with rest and rehabilitation during the offseason and returning next year for my 47th season calling games for the Pistons.”

Blaha has reportedly called more than 3,400 games, including all three of the team’s NBA championships in 1989, 1990 and 2004. He was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

