Best NBA picks for Monday, March 14: 2 player point overs and 1 team under

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland celebrates after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Cleveland.

Here’s a look at some picks for NBA games on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Darius Garland o24.5 pts -104 (FD)

1u to win 1u

Darius Garland has the potential to blow the lid off his points prop on almost any night, thanks to his shot volume. Over his last six games, he is averaging over 20 FGA per game. In his last 10 games, he has had 24+ points in 9 of 10.

LA Clippers u103.5 Team Total -105

1.05u to win 1u

LA Clippers @ Cleveland Cavaliers u213.5 -110 1.1u to win 1u



You could have made a lot of money betting the under for Cleveland home games this season. The under has hit in 73% (8-22-1) of Cavs home games. That number jumps to an astronomical 84.2% (3-16-1) when the Cavs are a home favorite, which they are tonight.

The Clippers currently hold the league’s highest under rate as a road team 62.9% (13-22-1). They are also without Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris. These two have been the leaders in usage and points while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have been out. Away teams at Cleveland have hit the under in nine of the Cavs last 11 games and 22 of 31 games this season. Cleveland only allows 100.61 points per home game, best in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander o27.5 pts -120

1.20u to win 1u

It almost feels like adding a write up to SGA’s points prop is pointless. Josh Giddy and Lu Dort are still out. SGA has put up 29+ in eight of nine games since returning to injury. He has 30+ points in seven of eight, which means his points ladder is in play over on Fan Duel.

Tonight, the Thunder are at home against the Hornets. The Hornets give up a ton of points. OKC is implied for 111 points tonight. That is the highest implied team total since SGA’s return from injury.