Best NBA picks for Tuesday, March 15: Player parlays and over bets

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on March 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Here’s a look at some picks for NBA games on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Tyrese Haliburton o16.5 Points -116 (FD)

1.16u to win 1u

Tyrese Haliburton has hit this number in seven of his last 10. He has double digit shot attempts in all but one game since being traded to Indiana.

Malcom Brogdon has missed the last two games for the Pacers. In the seven games Brogdon has missed since Haliburton joined the team, Haliburton is averaging 21.4 points/game. He has 17+ in all seven.

Indiana Pacers o113.5 -105 (FD)

1.25u to win 1u

The Pacers have hit the over on their team total in nine of their last 10 home games. They have hit in five of six home games since Haliburton joined the team. Indiana has had a team total over 113.5 or higher in eight games this season, and they have hit the over in six of them.

Desmond Bane o20.5 points + over 2.5 made threes +133 (FD)

1u to win 1.33u

Ja Morant has already been ruled out tonight against the Pacers. Bane has played in 14 games without Morant, and he has scored 20+ points in half of them. He has hit o20.5 in four of the last five, and that was with Morant on the floor.

Ad

I’m parlaying this with o2.5 made threes because if he gets to 21 points, that’s how he will do it. In the 25 games in which Bane scored 21+ points, he has had three or more threes in 23 of them. Memphis also has the highest team total on tonight’s slate.

Bonus Bet: D. Bane and D. Brooks 25+ each +1200 DK .5u to win 6u



Cameron Payne 6+ assist + Devin Booker 6+ assist +117 (FD)

1u to win 1.17u

Cameron Payne has started the last seven games for the Suns while Chris Paul has been out. He has had 8+ assist in six of those seven. Devin Booker has been back for the last three games. Payne had 10+ assists in two of those three. Booker has had seven or more assists in all three.