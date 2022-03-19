Matthew Stafford gets 4-year, $160 million extension from Los Angeles Rams, per report

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams and wife Kelly react after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Fresh off his first Super Bowl victory, Matthew Stafford has been awarded a four-year, $160 million extension from the Los Angeles Rams, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Stafford’s extension includes $135 million guaranteed.

Matthew Stafford is now tied to Los Angeles for the next five years at $183 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

“That should allow the veteran quarterback to finish his career in Los Angeles, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter tweeted.

Stafford was nearing the end of a five-year, $135 million contract extension the Detroit Lions gave him in August 2017. He turned 34 years old last month.

Stafford led the Rams to a 12-5 record, an NFC West title and a Super Bowl ring in his first season since being traded from the Lions. He spent the first 12 years of his professional career in Detroit, passing for over 45,000 yards and 282 touchdowns in the Honolulu Blue.