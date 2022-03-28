Lions announce 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit

DETROIT – The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit, the Lions announced Monday.

The team tweeted a video to announce the draft will come to the city for the first time ever. The video featured legendary running back Barry Sanders, businessman Dan Gilbert and dozens of other Detroiters.

“Having the NFL draft in Detroit is going to be great because they’re going to get to see a fan base that’s going to embrace the NFL draft like no one else has,” Gilbert said.

The area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza will serve as the event site for the draft. The exact dates have not been announced.

“The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL draft to the Motor City,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the city of Detroit, the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

As part of the event, the NFL Draft Experience football theme park, will offer fans a chance to play games, enjoy interactive exhibits, listen to musical performances and attend autograph sessions. They can also take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Draft Experience will be open all three days of the event.

The 2022 NFL draft is in Las Vegas (April 28-30), and the 2023 draft is in Kansas City (April 27-29).

Here is a statement from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan: