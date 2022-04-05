Detroit Tigers, Orioles agree to cancel final spring training game due to pitching shortage

Detroit Tigers Javier Baez during a spring training game against the New York Yankees on March 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles have agreed to cancel their final spring training game due to a lack of available pitchers.

Detroit was scheduled to host Baltimore around 1 p.m. Wednesday (April 6) at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. Instead, the two teams will focus on the impending start of the regular season.

The Tigers finished the spring with a 7-9-2 record.

Anyone who had tickets to Wednesday’s game will automatically be refunded, the team announced. Call the box office at 863-686-8075 or email springtraining@tigers.com for more information. If you bought tickets through a secondary website, reach out directly to that company.

There are 18 MLB teams scheduled to open the season Thursday, but only four of the remaining 12 teams were supposed to play one last spring game Wednesday. Now, the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays game is the only one remaining.

Detroit will open the regular season at 1:10 p.m. Friday (weather permitting) against the division-rival Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

New Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound against White Sox ace Lucas Giolito.