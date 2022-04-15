Detroit celebrates 2024 NFL Draft

We are still two years away from hosting the 2024 NFL Draft, but you wouldn’t know it from the excitement on Thursday (April 14) night at Campus Martius, with the city hosting a big celebration to welcome the NFL to Detroit.

DETROIT – In about 742 days, the NFL Draft will occur at Campus Martius on a stage much like the one seen in the video player above.

The party in Downtown Detroit gave everyone a small glimpse into what draft weekend will be like 24 months from now.

“It’s huge,” said Detroit Lions fan Tyler Reid. “I mean, it’s going to be very fun. I can’t wait for it. It’s good for the Lions.”

“Reason why I love it, is because the nation gets to put eyes on Detroit and see what it’s all about,” said former Detroit Lions Tackle Lomas Brown. “See our culture, our food, our music. Everything.”

Lions Owner Sheila Ford Hamp talked about the team’s effort to bring the NFL to Detroit.

“For the last few years, we’ve been on a mission to secure the NFL Draft for the City of Detroit,” said Ford Hamp. “Making it happen has truly been a team effort. Our pitch to the league centered on our multigenerational fan base and the dedication and love our fans have for the Lions, the NFL, and the game of football.”

League Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday that the draft would bring in upwards of 600-thousand people and more than $200 million in revenue.

In 2024, Detroit will be the 13th city to host the draft.

Goodell said the occasion would have a chance for The D to put its unique stamp on the event.

“I think it’s going to be a great site for it,” said Goodell. “The fan base here is so great, and I think it’s going to create an opportunity for this city to shine.”

The actual draft will be held in Campus Martius Park, with other Detroit venues to be used. Details were not released just yet, but hope springs eternal for Lions fans.

“We want to pick as low as possible,” Brown said. “We don’t want to be high in that draft.”

Wherever the Lions pick in 2024 remains to be seen. But the most important pick for the community has already been made.

“With the first pick in the 2024 draft, the NFL selects Detroit,” Goodell said.

And Detroit is on the clock.