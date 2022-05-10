NHL Draft Lottery held Tuesday night: What Red Wings fans should know

The NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday night, with the draft scheduled for July.

The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will set the order for the first 16 picks. The lottery drawing will be held at NHL Network studios in New Jersey at 6:30 p.m. ET.

There will be two lottery drawings, one for the No. 1 pick and one for the No. 2 pick. Once the top two picks have been established, clubs will be slotted in the order of their finish in the regular-season standings.

Related: Barry Trotz fired by Islanders, could Red Wings be next landing spot?

Additionally, teams only can move up 10 selections if it wins one of the lottery draws, a change announced by the NHL on March 23, 2021. Only the top 11 teams in lottery are eligible to receive the No. 1 selection in the 2022 draft.

Ad

The Detroit Red Wings have the 8th best odds to land the No. 1 pick, at 6%.

The Montreal Canadiens, who finished last in the regular-season standings, hold the best odds (18.5 percent) of winning the lottery. The Arizona Coyotes have the second-best odds (13.5 percent). The Seattle Kraken, who began play this season, have the third-best odds (11.5 percent), followed by the Philadelphia Flyers (9.5 percent) and the New Jersey Devils (8.5 percent), who finished with the fifth-worst record in the regular season.

Odds to win the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery:

1. Montreal Canadiens, 18.5 percent

2. Arizona Coyotes, 13.5 percent

3. Seattle Kraken, 11.5 percent

4. Philadelphia Flyers, 9.5 percent

5. New Jersey Devils, 8.5 percent

6. Chicago Blackhawks, 7.5 percent

7. Ottawa Senators, 6.5 percent

8. Detroit Red Wings, 6.0 percent

9. Buffalo Sabres, 5.0 percent

10. Anaheim Ducks, 3.5 percent

11. San Jose Sharks, 3.0 percent

Ad

12. Columbus Blue Jackets, 2.5 percent

13. New York Islanders, 2.0 percent

14. Winnipeg Jets, 1.5 percent

15. Vancouver Canucks, 0.5 percent

16. Vegas Golden Knights, 0.5 percent