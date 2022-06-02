🔒 Relive the Red Wings 1997 Stanley Cup win with this WDIV archive footage

DETROIT – We’re marking 25 years since the Detroit Red Wings broke their decades-long Stanley Cup drought and brought the cup home back in 1997.
To celebrate, we dug up some old WDIV coverage from the big win, including our on-air coverage from the night they clinched the cup, the massive victory parade in Downtown Detroit, player interviews and in-depth specials from the summer of champions. All of this is available to WDIV Insiders.
Watch live WDIV coverage from the night the Wings won the Cup:
Watch WDIV’s “The Cup Comes Home” special below:
Watch raw WDIV footage from the 1997 victory parade below:
Watch WDIV locker room footage from the night the Wings won:
Watch WDIV’s special when the Russian 5 took the Cup to Russia:
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.
Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.