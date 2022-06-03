Live on Local 4+ tonight: Detroit Grand Prixmiere from Campus Martius

DETROIT – Friday at 6:45 p.m. -- Join Bernie, Jamie and Indy Racer Tony Kanaan and other guests for our Grand Prixmiere Show LIVE on Local 4+ from Campus Martius.
The Detroit Grand Prix kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend on Belle Isle.
DETROIT – Friday at 6:45 p.m. -- Join Bernie, Jamie and Indy Racer Tony Kanaan and other guests for our Grand Prixmiere Show LIVE on Local 4+ from Campus Martius.
The Detroit Grand Prix kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend on Belle Isle.
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.