Live look: Grand Prix parades from Belle Isle to Downtown Detroit

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

DETROIT – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and City of Detroit officials will ceremoniously pass the flag as the event transitions from its home since 1992 on Belle Isle Park back to the Streets of Downtown Detroit beginning in 2023.

With a parade of three Chevrolet Corvette high-performance vehicles, officials will depart Belle Isle on Monday morning, drive the new Downtown Detroit street circuit and park at the location that will be the future finish line.

Watch live aerial video around 9:45 a.m. in the video player above.

